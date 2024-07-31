Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports

Two members of the Advisory Committee on Underride Protection express concern about the group’s lack of consensus and unwillingness to consider worries about a mandate. Also, change is coming to the freight market, but it’s coming slowly. Brent Hutto of Truckstop shares the latest data from the market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Committee members dismayed by underride reports

40:23 – Change is a-coming to the freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find more information about the freight market online.

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Shiawassee County Truck Show in Corunna, Mich., Aug. 2-3. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

States are starting to implement new Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse rules. Brokers are now expressing optimism about the freight market picking up. And OOIDA continues its support of veterans through another sizeable donation.

Back to top

Committee members dismayed by underride reports

The Advisory Committee on Underride Protection finished up its work with two reports to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is considering a side underride mandate. There were two reports, because proponents of a mandate and those wary of one failed to find common ground. Today, Land Line Now catches up with two members of the committee who were among those expressing concerns: OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith and Jeff Bennett of Utility Trailer.

Back to top

Change is a-coming to the freight market

As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once reportedly said, the only constant in life is change. And the same holds true some 2,500 years later. Change is coming to the freight market, but it’s coming slowly. Brent Hutto of Truckstop shares the latest data from the market, including the changes that could end up helping you make a little extra dough.

Back to top