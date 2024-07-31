Contact Us

Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports

July 31, 2024

|

Two members of the Advisory Committee on Underride Protection express concern about the group’s lack of consensus and unwillingness to consider worries about a mandate. Also, change is coming to the freight market, but it’s coming slowly. Brent Hutto of Truckstop shares the latest data from the market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Committee members dismayed by underride reports

40:23 – Change is a-coming to the freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

States are starting to implement new Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse rules. Brokers are now expressing optimism about the freight market picking up. And OOIDA continues its support of veterans through another sizeable donation.

Back to top

Committee members dismayed by underride reports

The Advisory Committee on Underride Protection finished up its work with two reports to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is considering a side underride mandate. There were two reports, because proponents of a mandate and those wary of one failed to find common ground. Today, Land Line Now catches up with two members of the committee who were among those expressing concerns: OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith and Jeff Bennett of Utility Trailer.

Back to top

Change is a-coming to the freight market

As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once reportedly said, the only constant in life is change. And the same holds true some 2,500 years later. Change is coming to the freight market, but it’s coming slowly. Brent Hutto of Truckstop shares the latest data from the market, including the changes that could end up helping you make a little extra dough.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

speed limiters

Podcast: Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Speed limiters are just one of the issues in the House version of the annual spending bill, but the Senate version is very different.

July 30

cross-border freight shipping containers

Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

Author and historian Mark Levinson relates the story of Malcolm McLean, a pioneer in the use of shipping containers – and a truck driver.

July 29

Speed Limiter speed limiters

Podcast: A busy week in news – Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more

A misrepresentation of data about speed limiters by a congressman during a House subcommittee hearing led off the top news of the week.

July 26

Lewie Pugh Congress

Podcast: Pugh to Congress – it’s time to listen to truckers

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh said consulting people who drive trucks is the path to fixing issues like speed limiters, AEBs, broker problems and more.

July 25

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports

Podcast: Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

Podcast: A busy week in news – Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more

Podcast: Pugh to Congress – it’s time to listen to truckers