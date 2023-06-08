Podcast: Committee eyes underride guards

The newly formed Advisory Committee on Underride Protections recently met for the first time. We recap the inaugural meeting, during which both sides of the issue made their respective cases, as NHTSA considers a side underride mandate for trailers. Also, it can take a lot of work to get your own authority and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips for what you should look for when it comes to coverage, and some questions to ask about your policy. And spot rates are relatively stable as we head into June. We’ll have the latest details on the spot market and a couple lanes that worth watching this week in today’s Market Update with DAT.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Underride guards on the agenda.

24:19 – Insurance and your authority.

39:03 – Spot rates stable.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a nationwide call to action in support of a new, but familiar, piece of legislation. The Supreme Court rules against union truck drivers involving a case of wet concrete. And if you’re on the lookout for eye-popping trucks this weekend, Nevada and Wyoming are the places to be.

Back to top

Underride guards on the agenda

The newly formed Advisory Committee on Underride Protections recently met for the first time. We recap the inaugural meeting, during which both sides of the issue made their respective cases, as NHTSA considers a side underride mandate for trailers.

Back to top

Insurance and your authority

It can take a lot of work to get your own authority and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips for what you should look for when it comes to coverage, and some questions to ask about your policy.

Back to top

Spot rates stable

Spot rates are relatively stable as we head into June. We’ll have the latest details on the spot market and a couple lanes that worth watching this week in today’s Market Update with DAT.

Back to top