Podcast: Coalition discusses barriers to fixing truck parking

What are the funding problems behind the truck parking crisis? How does it affect safety? And can technology help solve the issues involved? Those questions and more were answered at a recent meeting of the National Coalition on Truck Parking. Also, it was another successful year for OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops telethon. And groups like OOIDA are throwing up speed bumps, hoping to stall or even stop California’s new emission rules for large trucks. Paul Torlina, OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, joins the program to update us on how that legal battle is shaping up.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Coalition discusses barriers to fixing truck parking

24:49 – Another successful Truckers For Troops

39:14 – The legal battle over California’s emission rules

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A bill aimed at stopping the EPA from issuing mandates that limit a consumer’s vehicle choice passes the House. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act picks up more support. And the effort to get Barbie into a trucking career.

Coalition discusses barriers to fixing truck parking

What are the funding problems behind the truck parking crisis? How does it affect safety? And can technology help solve the issues involved? Those questions and more were answered at a recent meeting of the National Coalition on Truck Parking.

Another successful Truckers for Troops

It was another successful year for OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops telethon. We sit down with OOIDA staff members to discuss the total, where the money goes and the success of this campaign over the past 17 years.

The legal battle over California’s emission rules

California wanted to require that more than half of all heavy-duty trucks sold in the state emit zero emissions by the year 2035. The EPA gave the state the green light, and that’s precisely the track it’s on right now. But groups like OOIDA are throwing up speed bumps, hoping to stall or even stop the rule. Paul Torlina, OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, joins the program to update us on how the legal battle is shaping up.

