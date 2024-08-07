Podcast: Clearing up confusion over beneficial ownership information

Many owner-operators don’t know what beneficial ownership information is or why they have to file it, so Land Line Now gets answers from two experts. Also, expect a big push over the coming months on truck parking in Washington, D.C. – whether it’s through appropriations or legislation. And load-to-truck ratios for all three equipment types were up last week. That usually translates to higher rates. Robert Rouse of DAT explains.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Clearing up confusion over beneficial ownership information

25:15 – Big federal push on truck parking in the works

40:23 – Will figures lead to higher rates in the spot market?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA issues a high alert over a new email scam targeting carriers. A Daimler recall includes thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks. And New York City is expanding its weigh-in-motion system.

Clearing up confusion over beneficial ownership information

Have you submitted your beneficial ownership information yet? It’s a new requirement, and it appears plenty of owner-operators don’t know what it is – or why they need to file it. Land Line Now clears up the confusion with the help of Barry Fowler, founder of Taxation Solutions, and Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Big federal push on truck parking in the works

Expect a big push over the coming months on truck parking in Washington, D.C. In another edition of The Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains how efforts to address the parking crisis are accelerating, whether through appropriations or legislation.

Will figures lead to higher rates in the spot market?

Load-to-truck ratios for all three equipment types were up last week. That usually translates to higher rates. Robert Rouse of DAT joins the program with a breakdown of all the latest from the spot market.

