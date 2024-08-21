Podcast: Charging trucks on the go? It could happen

You can charge your cell phone simply by setting it on a charging pad with no connections. What if you could do the same for your truck? Also, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing and outrageous bills – and your insurance can play a big role. Then, the dog days of summer are usually a quiet time on the spot market, and this year is no different. But that’s about to change.
10:22 – Charging trucks on the go?
25:10 – The ins and outs of towing and insurance
40:08 – The summer doldrums have hit, but help is on the way
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Spokane, Wash., Aug. 22-23. That’s located at Exit 272 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
U.S. DOT launches framework to deploy vehicle-to-everything technology nationwide. Another U.S. lawmaker supports giving better bathroom access to truck drivers. And voters use the ballot box to send a message to a mayoral candidate who vowed to legislate via AI.
Charging trucks on the go?
There are a number of challenges associated with electrifying heavy trucks – from the increased weight and the lack of charging infrastructure to the time it takes to charge a single truck for long distances. But what if you could charge it while you drive? Researchers at Purdue University are giving this a shot with a truck provided by Cummins. They’ll tell Land Line Now about the project, which has immense potential.
The ins and outs of towing and insurance
Topics involving towing have become big news in the trucking industry, especially since predatory towing and outrageous towing bills have been exposed. But the fact is, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against such problems – and the insurance options you choose could play a big role. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain.
The summer doldrums have hit, but help is on the way
The dog days of summer are usually a quiet time on the spot market, and this year is no different. But that’s about to change. Stephen Petit of DAT has the latest numbers and upcoming events that could affect volume and rates.