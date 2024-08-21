Contact Us

Podcast: Charging trucks on the go? It could happen

August 21, 2024

You can charge your cell phone simply by setting it on a charging pad with no connections. What if you could do the same for your truck? Also, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing and outrageous bills – and your insurance can play a big role. Then, the dog days of summer are usually a quiet time on the spot market, and this year is no different. But that’s about to change.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Charging trucks on the go?

25:10 – The ins and outs of towing and insurance

40:08 – The summer doldrums have hit, but help is on the way

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

U.S. DOT launches framework to deploy vehicle-to-everything technology nationwide. Another U.S. lawmaker supports giving better bathroom access to truck drivers. And voters use the ballot box to send a message to a mayoral candidate who vowed to legislate via AI.

Charging trucks on the go?

There are a number of challenges associated with electrifying heavy trucks – from the increased weight and the lack of charging infrastructure to the time it takes to charge a single truck for long distances. But what if you could charge it while you drive? Researchers at Purdue University are giving this a shot with a truck provided by Cummins. They’ll tell Land Line Now about the project, which has immense potential.

The ins and outs of towing and insurance

Topics involving towing have become big news in the trucking industry, especially since predatory towing and outrageous towing bills have been exposed. But the fact is, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against such problems – and the insurance options you choose could play a big role. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain.

The summer doldrums have hit, but help is on the way

The dog days of summer are usually a quiet time on the spot market, and this year is no different. But that’s about to change. Stephen Petit of DAT has the latest numbers and upcoming events that could affect volume and rates.

