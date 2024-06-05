Podcast: Charging electric trucks on the fly – is it possible?

One challenge of electric trucks is keeping them charged. But what if you could charge while driving? Two researchers are looking into it. Also, how big are nuclear verdicts getting, and what is the impact on owner-operators? Phil Singer of Marathon Strategies joins us to discuss recent research on the topic, and Travis Ginest of OOIDA talks about the impact on owner-operators.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – Charging electric trucks on the fly – is it possible?

25:09 – How big nuclear verdicts are getting and how this could affect you

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New York City’s congestion pricing plan is put on hold after the governor steps in. Cargo thieves are targeting high-value loads more often. And a growing number of truckers are looking for new trucking jobs.

Charging electric trucks on the fly – is it possible?

There are a number of challenges associated with electrifying heavy trucks, from the increased weight and the lack of charging infrastructure to the time it takes to charge a single truck for long distances. But what if you could charge the truck while you drive? Researchers at Purdue University are giving it a shot with a truck provided by Cummins. They’ll tell us about the project, which has immense potential.

How big nuclear verdicts are getting, and how it could affect you

“Nuclear verdict” is a term that many truckers are, however unfortunately, becoming familiar with. But there are several problems with trying to nail down the scope of the nuclear verdict issue, in trucking specifically and overall. One company decided to take on that challenge, however, and it’s released a report. Phil Singer, CEO of Marathon Strategies, joins the program to discuss what the company found and what this means. We’ll also hear from Travis Ginest, general counsel for OOIDA, about the impact on owner-operators.

