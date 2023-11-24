Podcast: Changing how speed limits are set

A state lawmaker in Michigan is asking the state to take another look at how it sets speed limits. Also, we’ll bring you our annual reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. And girls in Wisconsin recently got a chance to explore the world of trucking.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – “Something for Stevie”

24:50 – Learning about the world of trucking

39:29 – Changing how speed limits are set

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The holidays are meant to bring joy – but thieves appear hellbent on bringing pain to truckers. Cargo theft and fraud schemes are on the rise, and this weekend kicks off the start of a holiday season that’s likely to see a spike in incidents. Danny Ramon of Overhaul has some advice for keeping your and stuff safe.

‘Something for Stevie’

For several years now, each Thanksgiving, Land Line Now has brought you a very special gift from all of us – a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. Today, we’ll offer up our annual holiday treat to you once again. We’ll also bring you Jami Jones’ original interview with Anderson about what inspired him to write the story.

Learning about the world of trucking

Girls in Wisconsin recently got a chance to explore the world of trucking. We’ll speak with a trucking company that was one of the partners of this event that taught young women about the industry, safety and options available to them in the trucking world.

Changing how speed limits are set

A state lawmaker in Michigan is asking the state to take another look at how it sets speed limits. State Rep. Brad Slagh has proposed a bill that would change how the state uses the 85th percentile rule, a standard for setting speed limits.

