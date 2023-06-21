Podcast: Changes to CSA – good news or bad?

Are changes to CSA good news or bad news for small motor carriers? What’s required to survive a safety audit? What are the upsides and downsides of using shipper’s load and count? What is DataQ and how can you use it to your benefit? Also, when you do anything, you have to start with the basics – the things that form the foundation of what you’re doing. In terms of taxes, that ends up being the basics of business recordkeeping. And the first day of summer is tomorrow, and according to DAT, spot market conditions are on par. We’ll get the details on how the rest of the month is shaping up on today’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Changes to CSA – good news or bad?

24:19 – Basics of business record-keeping and your taxes.

39:03 – Summer and the spot market.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

We now have a timeline for when I-95 in Pennsylvania will be reopened. OOIDA outlines concerns with EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 proposal. More than 150 trucks line up to help a Make-a-Wish event for a 5-year-old even more special.

Changes to CSA – good news or bad?

Are changes to CSA good news or bad news for small motor carriers? What's required to survive a safety audit? What are the upsides and downsides of using shipper's load and count? What is DataQ and how can you use it to your benefit?

Basics of business record-keeping and your taxes

When you do anything, you have to start with the basics – the things that form the foundation of what you're doing. In terms of taxes, that ends up being the basics of business recordkeeping – making sure you're tracking the information that tells you how your business is doing, and by extension, how much you'll have to pay Uncle Sam.

Summer and the spot market

The first day of summer is tomorrow, and according to DAT, spot market conditions are on par. We'll get the details on how the rest of the month is shaping up on today's Market Update.

