Podcast: CDL training with Chester the chicken

A truck driving school in Arizona has a unique instructor on staff – a chicken. That’s right, a chicken. We look into what Chester’s role is in bringing attention to the school. Then, editorial staff members of Land Line Magazine explain why they dedicated so much of the July issue to the EPA’s new emission standards. And finally, Ohio’s Department of Transportation breaks down the planning it takes to get a superload safely from Point A to Point B.

You can find out more about the superloads traveling through Ohio, here.

CDL training with Chester the chicken

A truck driving school in Arizona has a unique instructor on staff – a chicken. That’s right, a chicken. Chester, who lives nearby, makes his way to campus every day, safety vest and all. We speak with the school’s site manager about Chester’s role and the positive attention he’s brought to the school.

EPA emission standards spark concern

The newest issue of Land Line Magazine is hot off the press, and the EPA’s new emission standards are the cover story. Some of the magazine’s editorial staff members tell us why they decided to dedicate so much of the July issue to the topic – and explain why the EPA’s lofty ambitions currently fail the smell test.

Superload planning in Ohio

Ohio’s Department of Transportation has been busy of late facilitating the movement of superloads throughout the state. We have full details on the loads themselves and a behind-the-scenes look at the planning that goes into getting them safely from Point A to Point B.

