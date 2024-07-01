Contact Us

Podcast: CDL training with Chester the chicken

July 1, 2024

|

A truck driving school in Arizona has a unique instructor on staff – a chicken. That’s right, a chicken. We look into what Chester’s role is in bringing attention to the school. Then, editorial staff members of Land Line Magazine explain why they dedicated so much of the July issue to the EPA’s new emission standards. And finally, Ohio’s Department of Transportation breaks down the planning it takes to get a superload safely from Point A to Point B.

0:00 – Newscast

10:32 – CDL training with Chester the chicken

25:00 – EPA emission standards spark concern

40:08 – Superload planning in Ohio

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • You can find out more about the superloads traveling through Ohio, here.
  • If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
  • Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Kwik Trip in South Beloit, Ill., on Monday and Tuesday, July 1-2. That’s located at Exit 1 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
  • It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Today’s headlines: FMCSA extends comment period on towing fees

Plus, the agency also denies an hours-of-service exemption request, Walmart Canada introduces hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck into fleet and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

CDL training with Chester the chicken

A truck driving school in Arizona has a unique instructor on staff – a chicken. That’s right, a chicken. Chester, who lives nearby, makes his way to campus every day, safety vest and all. We speak with the school’s site manager about Chester’s role and the positive attention he’s brought to the school.

Back to top

EPA emission standards spark concern

The newest issue of Land Line Magazine is hot off the press, and the EPA’s new emission standards are the cover story. Some of the magazine’s editorial staff members tell us why they decided to dedicate so much of the July issue to the topic – and explain why the EPA’s lofty ambitions currently fail the smell test.

Back to top

Superload planning in Ohio

Ohio’s Department of Transportation has been busy of late facilitating the movement of superloads throughout the state. We have full details on the loads themselves and a behind-the-scenes look at the planning that goes into getting them safely from Point A to Point B.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Supreme Court

Podcast: Supreme Court decision might upend ability of feds to regulate

Supreme Court action that overturned the so-called Chevron doctrine could impair agencies like FMCSA as they regulate various industries.

June 28

FMCSA

Podcast: What can we expect out of new FMCSA leader?

FMCSA’s new acting administrator has a long history in the DOT – and it may offer a guide for those wondering where the agency is headed.

June 27

Driver shortage

Podcast: A look into the ‘driver shortage’ uncovers something else

A Georgia state senator discusses an effort to look into the “driver shortage” and what sorts of trucking problems came to light instead.

June 26

turn around

Podcast: When will the trucking turnaround arrive?

David Spencer of Arrive Logistics discusses some of the factors that feed into the trucking slump and when the industry may turn around.

June 25

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: CDL training with Chester the chicken

Podcast: Supreme Court decision might upend ability of feds to regulate

Podcast: What can we expect out of new FMCSA leader?

Podcast: A look into the ‘driver shortage’ uncovers something else

Podcast: When will the trucking turnaround arrive?