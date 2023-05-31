Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

The surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country taking steps to capture needed transportation revenue. Also, OOIDA board members fight for the rights of truckers in many different ways, including representing on different regulatory and industry boards. We’ll talk with some of those board members about the importance of having a seat at the table when decisions are being made. And the viscosity of your oil plays an important role. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us why, breaks down the different grades on the market and explains how to pick the correct viscosity for your needs.
10:12– Representing truckers on regulatory boards
24:52 – The importance of viscosity
39:36 – Catching revenue from electric vehicles
