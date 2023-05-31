Contact Us

Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

May 30, 2023

|

The surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country taking steps to capture needed transportation revenue. Also, OOIDA board members fight for the rights of truckers in many different ways, including representing on different regulatory and industry boards. We’ll talk with some of those board members about the importance of having a seat at the table when decisions are being made. And the viscosity of your oil plays an important role. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us why, breaks down the different grades on the market and explains how to pick the correct viscosity for your needs.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Representing truckers on regulatory boards

24:52 – The importance of viscosity

39:36 – Catching revenue from electric vehicles

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A legislative push to stop a speed limiter mandate in its tracks picks up more support. NHTSA launches a probe in 250,000 Daimler trucks. And Teamsters at another big carrier are ready to strike.

Back to top

Representing truckers on regulatory boards

OOIDA board members fight for the rights of truckers in many different ways, including representing on different regulatory and industry boards. We’ll talk with some of those board members about the importance of having a seat at the table when decisions are being made.

Back to top

The importance of viscosity

The viscosity of your oil plays an important role. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us why, breaks down the different grades on the market and explains how to pick the correct viscosity for your needs.

Back to top

Catching revenue from electric vehicles

The surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country taking steps to capture needed transportation revenue.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

EPA

Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast

With a vote in the House, Congress sends a strong “no” to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding its recent emission regulation.

May 29

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is Thursday through Saturday

Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast

Both the American Truck Historical Society and Shell Rotella SuperRigs will show off the best of the best at their truck shows next month.

May 26

restroom

Restroom access is now law in Washington state ► Podcast

A new law in Washington state ensures that truck drivers will have access to restroom facilities at shippers and receivers there.

May 25

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act clears major hurdle

Truck parking bill heads to House floor ► Podcast

A bill that would fund more truck parking was passed by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and now heads to the House.

May 24

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast

Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast

Restroom access is now law in Washington state ► Podcast

Truck parking bill heads to House floor ► Podcast