Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

The surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country taking steps to capture needed transportation revenue. Also, OOIDA board members fight for the rights of truckers in many different ways, including representing on different regulatory and industry boards. We’ll talk with some of those board members about the importance of having a seat at the table when decisions are being made. And the viscosity of your oil plays an important role. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us why, breaks down the different grades on the market and explains how to pick the correct viscosity for your needs.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Representing truckers on regulatory boards

24:52 – The importance of viscosity

39:36 – Catching revenue from electric vehicles

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A legislative push to stop a speed limiter mandate in its tracks picks up more support. NHTSA launches a probe in 250,000 Daimler trucks. And Teamsters at another big carrier are ready to strike.

Back to top

Representing truckers on regulatory boards

OOIDA board members fight for the rights of truckers in many different ways, including representing on different regulatory and industry boards. We’ll talk with some of those board members about the importance of having a seat at the table when decisions are being made.

Back to top

The importance of viscosity

The viscosity of your oil plays an important role. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us why, breaks down the different grades on the market and explains how to pick the correct viscosity for your needs.

Back to top

Catching revenue from electric vehicles

The surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country taking steps to capture needed transportation revenue.

Back to top