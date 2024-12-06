Contact Us

Podcast: CARB-style emission rules spread to other states

December 5, 2024

|

Five states are set to implement new truck emission standards soon. Despite heavy pushback, the plans appear to be moving forward. Also, a lease-purchase task force is ready to release a highly critical report regarding lease-purchase agreements. Now, the ball is in FMCSA’s court. And Oregon is among the states with a new truck emission rule. But a state lawmaker is determined to do something to delay or stop it.

0:00 – Five states pushing for new, strict emission rules

10:06 – Task force calls lease-purchase ‘driver oppression’

25:00 – Lawmaker battles against her state’s new truck emission rule

Five states pushing for new, strict emission rules

In January, five states are set to implement new emission standards for tractors. They’re called Advanced Clean Trucks regulations. And despite recent, widespread pushback, the plans are moving forward. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to explain the implications for the trucking industry – and the chances those plans get thwarted.

Task force calls lease-purchase ‘driver oppression’

A task force assembled by FMSCA to examine lease-purchase agreements is nearing the end of its mission – and its final report is sure to generate a lot of headlines in trucking. Land Line Now finds out what’s happening, how it could affect you and what’s next from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Lawmaker battles against her state’s new truck emission rule

Efforts by both the EPA and CARB to move trucking toward the use of electric vehicles has generated a lot of anger and concern. With the change in administrations coming in January, it’s possible the EPA’s effort could stall. But California’s is still full steam ahead, and several other states are following its lead – including Oregon. However, attempts are underway there to delay or stop the regulation from taking effect. Oregon state Rep. Shelly Boshart-Davis explains what’s happening.

Related Podcasts

Truck Leasing Task Force. U.S. Capitol lease-purchase photo by Sorin Voicu - Sono Creative

Podcast: Task force to recommend end of lease-purchase model

FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force is ready for its final report, which is likely not good news for companies that offer lease-purchase deals.

December 04

crash preventability

Podcast: FMCSA looks to expand crash preventability program

Could you have avoided the wreck you were in? FMCSA is proposing changes to its Crash Preventability Determination Program that may help.

December 03

Per diem

Podcast: Per diem for company drivers may be on 2025 agenda

Nothing much is likely to happen in Congress during the lame duck session, but the new year could bring action on company drivers’ per diem.

December 02

Jimmy Mac

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

Land Line Now talks with Jimmy Mac of the Dave Nemo Show about his career, broadcasting and the responsibilities that come with that.

November 29

