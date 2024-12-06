Podcast: CARB-style emission rules spread to other states

Five states are set to implement new truck emission standards soon. Despite heavy pushback, the plans appear to be moving forward. Also, a lease-purchase task force is ready to release a highly critical report regarding lease-purchase agreements. Now, the ball is in FMCSA’s court. And Oregon is among the states with a new truck emission rule. But a state lawmaker is determined to do something to delay or stop it.

0:00 – Five states pushing for new, strict emission rules

10:06 – Task force calls lease-purchase ‘driver oppression’

25:00 – Lawmaker battles against her state’s new truck emission rule

Five states pushing for new, strict emission rules

In January, five states are set to implement new emission standards for tractors. They’re called Advanced Clean Trucks regulations. And despite recent, widespread pushback, the plans are moving forward. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to explain the implications for the trucking industry – and the chances those plans get thwarted.

Task force calls lease-purchase ‘driver oppression’

A task force assembled by FMSCA to examine lease-purchase agreements is nearing the end of its mission – and its final report is sure to generate a lot of headlines in trucking. Land Line Now finds out what’s happening, how it could affect you and what’s next from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Lawmaker battles against her state’s new truck emission rule

Efforts by both the EPA and CARB to move trucking toward the use of electric vehicles has generated a lot of anger and concern. With the change in administrations coming in January, it’s possible the EPA’s effort could stall. But California’s is still full steam ahead, and several other states are following its lead – including Oregon. However, attempts are underway there to delay or stop the regulation from taking effect. Oregon state Rep. Shelly Boshart-Davis explains what’s happening.

