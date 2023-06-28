Podcast: Can diesel trucks go electric?



Two universities are exploring the idea of converting existing diesel trucks into electric trucks. And this month, they put on an event to showcase how the transformation would work. Also, what do you need to know about PSP? We’ll get a primer on the subject from Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal. And several states are considering measures that would affect the ability of trucks to use the left lane on interstates and other multi-lane highways.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Can diesel trucks go electric?

24:19 – A primer on the PSP

39:03 – Left-lane rules on state agendas

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Diesel is down slightly. Six new co-sponsors have been added to a bill that would prohibit mandated speed limiters. New York City’s congestion pricing plan just got final approval to move ahead.

Back to top

Can diesel trucks go electric?

Two universities are exploring the idea of converting existing diesel trucks into electric trucks. And this month, they put on an event to showcase how the transformation would work. OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Land Line Magazine Staff Writer Tyson Fisher attended the event.

Back to top

A primer on the PSP

According to the FMCSA, the Pre-Employment Screening Program, or PSP, “provides carriers, individual drivers and industry service providers access to commercial drivers’ safety records.” So what do you need to know about PSP? We’ll get a primer on the subject from Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal.

Back to top

Left-lane rules on state agendas

Several states are considering measures that would affect the ability of trucks to use the left lane on interstates and other multilane highways.

Back to top