Podcast: Calling for a crackdown on unlicensed CDL holders

A U.S. Senator is calling on FMCSA to crack down on unlicensed commercial truck drivers in the wake of several incidents. We’ll discuss that, along with the denial of an ELD exemption request and more as we cover the news of the day. Then, with so much information out there, it’s easy to get fooled. How do you navigate through the confusion? Plus, we hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries. And finally, some good advice when it comes to all this talk about the electrification of large trucks: take a deep breath.

0:00 – U.S. Senator calls for more CDL scrutiny

10:17 – Surviving the information age

25:00 – Roses & Razzberries

40:06 – Anxious about the future of trucking? Take a deep breath

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

U.S. Senator calls for more CDL scrutiny

A U.S. Senator is calling on FMCSA to crack down on unlicensed commercial truck drivers in the wake of several incidents. Land Line Now discusses that, along with the denial of an ELD exemption request and more as we cover the news of the day.

Back to top

Surviving the information age

We’re swimming in so much information these days, it can be pretty difficult at times to figure out what’s correct. And with the ascension of artificial intelligence, this challenge is likely to get worse in the years to come. So how do you navigate through the confusion? Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson in a discussion about the importance of finding trusted news sources.

Back to top

Roses & Razzberries

From a truck driver’s efforts to raise money for our nation’s heroes to growing support for cargo theft prevention and more, Tyson Fisher, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries.

Back to top

Anxious about the future of trucking? Take a deep breath

And finally, we recently spoke with the president of the Minnesota Trucking Association about a study on the electrification of large trucks. In that discussion, he had a message: take a deep breath. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinks that’s some pretty good advice, and he discusses it with Land Line Now’s Mark Reddig.

Back to top