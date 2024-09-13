Podcast: Calling for a crackdown on unlicensed CDL holders

A U.S. Senator is calling on FMCSA to crack down on unlicensed commercial truck drivers in the wake of several incidents. We’ll discuss that, along with the denial of an ELD exemption request and more as we cover the news of the day. Then, with so much information out there, it’s easy to get fooled. How do you navigate through the confusion? Plus, we hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries. And finally, some good advice when it comes to all this talk about the electrification of large trucks: take a deep breath.
0:00 – U.S. Senator calls for more CDL scrutiny
10:17 – Surviving the information age
40:06 – Anxious about the future of trucking? Take a deep breath
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in New Paris, Ohio, through Sept. 14. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
U.S. Senator calls for more CDL scrutiny
A U.S. Senator is calling on FMCSA to crack down on unlicensed commercial truck drivers in the wake of several incidents. Land Line Now discusses that, along with the denial of an ELD exemption request and more as we cover the news of the day.
Surviving the information age
We’re swimming in so much information these days, it can be pretty difficult at times to figure out what’s correct. And with the ascension of artificial intelligence, this challenge is likely to get worse in the years to come. So how do you navigate through the confusion? Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson in a discussion about the importance of finding trusted news sources.
Roses & Razzberries
From a truck driver’s efforts to raise money for our nation’s heroes to growing support for cargo theft prevention and more, Tyson Fisher, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t – in our latest installment of Roses and Razzberries.
Anxious about the future of trucking? Take a deep breath
And finally, we recently spoke with the president of the Minnesota Trucking Association about a study on the electrification of large trucks. In that discussion, he had a message: take a deep breath. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinks that’s some pretty good advice, and he discusses it with Land Line Now’s Mark Reddig.