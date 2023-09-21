Podcast: Buttigieg speaks to House committee

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared before the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee on Wednesday to answer questions about U.S. DOT policies. But as far as trucking matters go? There wasn’t much. Also, a situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. We’ll discuss that – plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR – with Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. The Brooklyn Queens Expressway in New York City is using weigh-in-motion scales on heavy trucks – and soon, violations will come with hefty fines. And there’s a bounce back in the number of loads on the DAT load board. Robert Rouse with DAT says it saw a 7% increase in load volume last week.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about U.S. DOT policies. But as far as trucking matters go? There wasn’t much. Members of the committee spent very little time discussing issues that matter to you, and by extension, neither did the secretary.

A situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. We’ll discuss that – plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR – with Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

You may have caught the recent news about the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in New York City. It’s using weigh-in-motion scales on heavy trucks – and soon, violations will come with hefty fines. Zach Miller, the Trucking Association of New York’s director of metro region operations, lays out what we know – and what could be next.

There’s a bounce back in the number of loads on the DAT load board. Robert Rouse with DAT says it saw a 7% increase in load volume last week. We’ll have more details on that on today’s Market Update.

