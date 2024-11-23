Podcast: Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news

We’ll offer some analysis on the move toward broker transparency and where New York City’s effort to install congestion pricing stands. Also, Sgt. Jason Morris of the Kentucky State Police discusses an enforcement blitz that targeted four-wheelers as well as commercial trucks. And the holidays are coming up soon, which has OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about the sacrifices so many truck drivers make in service of their career.
10:21 – Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news
24:52 – Kentucky cracks down on trucks and four-wheelers during blitz
39:51 – The life of a trucker during the holidays
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Truckers who want to file comments on the broker transparency proposal can go to the federal regulatory website. The deadline is Jan. 21.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Kwik Star in Stuart, Iowa, Dec. 3-5. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA answers questions about upcoming changes to the registration process. The Senate passes a bill that would streamline the security clearance process for truckers and others. And Nebraska’s attorney general is taking four heavy truck manufacturers to court over electric trucks.
Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news
From a bid to bring more transparency to the brokering process and a race to install congestion pricing in New York City to wondering if we can finally shovel dirt on top of the “driver shortage” narrative – Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine drop by to discuss the big stories of the week with Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson.
Kentucky cracks down on trucks and four-wheelers during blitz
Every year, law enforcement agencies across the country conduct numerous enforcement blitzes – and truckers frequently find themselves a target. But some of those events look at passenger vehicles, as well. Sgt. Jason Morris of the Kentucky State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division joins Land Line Now to discuss one recent example.
The life of a trucker during the holidays
The holidays are coming up soon, which has OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about the sacrifices so many truck drivers make in service of their career.