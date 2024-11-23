Contact Us

Podcast: Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news

November 22, 2024

We’ll offer some analysis on the move toward broker transparency and where New York City’s effort to install congestion pricing stands. Also, Sgt. Jason Morris of the Kentucky State Police discusses an enforcement blitz that targeted four-wheelers as well as commercial trucks. And the holidays are coming up soon, which has OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about the sacrifices so many truck drivers make in service of their career.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news

24:52 – Kentucky cracks down on trucks and four-wheelers during blitz

39:51 – The life of a trucker during the holidays

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA answers questions about upcoming changes to the registration process. The Senate passes a bill that would streamline the security clearance process for truckers and others. And Nebraska’s attorney general is taking four heavy truck manufacturers to court over electric trucks.

Broker transparency, congestion pricing top this week’s news

From a bid to bring more transparency to the brokering process and a race to install congestion pricing in New York City to wondering if we can finally shovel dirt on top of the “driver shortage” narrative – Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine drop by to discuss the big stories of the week with Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson.

Kentucky cracks down on trucks and four-wheelers during blitz

Every year, law enforcement agencies across the country conduct numerous enforcement blitzes – and truckers frequently find themselves a target. But some of those events look at passenger vehicles, as well. Sgt. Jason Morris of the Kentucky State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division joins Land Line Now to discuss one recent example.

The life of a trucker during the holidays

The holidays are coming up soon, which has OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about the sacrifices so many truck drivers make in service of their career.

