Podcast: Broker leaves trucker holding the bag

Broker problems continue to plague owner-operators. We’ll discuss one case of that – plus information about reasonable suspicion training and more – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, it’s harvest season, and for many families, it’s a busy time of year. But what happens if you’re unable to harvest your crops due to illness or injury? An organization called Farm Rescue can help. Wisconsin lawmakers are considering whether to establish a grant program to help train more truckers. And Michigan lawmakers have authorized creating high-occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 75 in one county.

Diesel is down 5 cents a gallon. Two Representatives have cosponsored a bill that would prevent a speed limiter mandate. A rain derailment in Colorado claimed the life of a truck driver.

