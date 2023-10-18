Contact Us

Podcast: Broker leaves trucker holding the bag

October 17, 2023

|

Broker problems continue to plague owner-operators. We’ll discuss one case of that – plus information about reasonable suspicion training and more – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, it’s harvest season, and for many families, it’s a busy time of year. But what happens if you’re unable to harvest your crops due to illness or injury? An organization called Farm Rescue can help. Wisconsin lawmakers are considering whether to establish a grant program to help train more truckers. And Michigan lawmakers have authorized creating high-occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 75 in one county.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Broker issues still a problem

25:00– Help during harvest season

39:28 – Wisconsin eyes training grants

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel is down 5 cents a gallon. Two Representatives have cosponsored a bill that would prevent a speed limiter mandate. A rain derailment in Colorado claimed the life of a truck driver.

Back to top

Broker issues still a problem

Broker problems continue to plague owner-operators. We’ll discuss one case of that – plus information about reasonable suspicion training and more – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

Help during harvest season

It’s harvest season, and for many families, it’s a busy time of year. But what happens if you’re unable to harvest your crops due to illness or injury? An organization called Farm Rescue can help.

Back to top

Wisconsin eyes training grants

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering whether to establish a grant program to help train more truckers. And Michigan lawmakers have authorized creating high-occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 75 in one county.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

electric vehicles

Podcast: A whole new problem with electric vehicles

Electric vehicles are creating all kinds of problems not seen with traditionally fueled vehicles. Among these is what happens after one is in a collision.

October 16

cargo theft

Podcast: Company, FBI team up to tackle fraud, cargo theft

Law enforcement is aware of the rise in cargo theft and fictitious freight cases and is trying to do something about it.

October 13

emergency

Podcast: FMCSA limits emergency relief

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is limiting the amount of regulatory relief granted when a regional emergency is declared.

October 12

Podcast: Are higher trucking jobs numbers good news?

The number of trucking jobs in the U.S. economy rose last month – and while that may seem like good news, there’s another side to the story.

October 11

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Broker leaves trucker holding the bag

Podcast: A whole new problem with electric vehicles

Podcast: Company, FBI team up to tackle fraud, cargo theft

Podcast: FMCSA limits emergency relief

Podcast: Are higher trucking jobs numbers good news?