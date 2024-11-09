Podcast: Broker issues in D.C. and on the road frustrate truckers

FMCSA wants to delay the compliance date for a broker financial responsibility rule. Why? Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine offer some answers. Also, a broker transparency proposal was supposed to come last month, but we’re still waiting. Meanwhile, NHTSA will study crash avoidance systems. And carrier tracking, harassing phone calls and other problems are poisoning the relationship between some brokers and carriers. We’ll have some advice. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has noticed a phenomenon: the idea that speed limiters may actually cause speeding.

0:00 – Rule on broker bonds may be delayed

10:21 – Broker transparency – when will FMCSA act on that?

24:52 – Carrier tracking and harassing phone calls among current broker problems

39:51 – Do speed limiters actually cause speeding?

Rule on broker bonds may be delayed

The fight to keep bad brokers accountable for their actions has hit another roadblock, which is more of a detour than anything. FMCSA wants to delay the compliance date for a broker financial responsibility rule. Why? Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to answer that question and others, as the frustrations pile up.

Broker transparency – when will FMCSA act on that?

A broker transparency proposal was supposed to come last month, but we’re still waiting. Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer return to Studio A to bring us the latest on that, plus thoughts on NHTSA’s plan to study crash avoidance systems in cars and heavy trucks.

Carrier tracking and harassing phone calls among current broker problems

We’ve spent a lot of time on the program talking about broker issues, and OOIDA gets calls daily about the topic – so we’d like to do a quick roundup of some of the issues involved. That includes carrier tracking, harassing phone calls and more. Land Line Now gets advice from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Do speed limiters actually cause speeding?

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is headed to OOIDA headquarters, but along his way, he’s hearing about a topic that’s always guaranteed to get a reaction: speed limiters. In this case, he’s noticed a phenomenon that we’ve talked about before – and that is the idea that speed limiters may actually cause speeding.

