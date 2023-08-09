Contact Us

Podcast: Broker fraud a growing problem

August 8, 2023

Broker fraud is running rampant in trucking, and it's causing all kinds of problems for owner-operators who work with those companies. We'll get the latest on that and more from Tom Crowley and Kristopher Snyder of OOIDA's Business Services Department. Also, policy endorsements can be an important part of your insurance plan. We'll chat with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department to discuss what additional coverage you should have. And Minnesota has legalized the use of marijuana, but some are concerned about the effect on highway safety. Meanwhile, two states take two different courses for deal with price gouging at the pump.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Broker fraud a growing problem

24:50 – What policy endorsements should you have?

39:18 – Concerns over effect of legalized marijuana

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices continue to climb nationwide. Shippers appear to be picking up the slack after Yellow’s collapse. And a U.S. trucker left stranded in the UAE finally gets her ticket home.

Broker fraud a growing problem

Broker fraud is running rampant in trucking, and it’s causing all kinds of problems for owner-operators who work with those companies. We’ll get the latest on that and more from Tom Crowley and Kristopher Snyder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

What policy endorsements should you have?

Policy endorsements can be an important part of your insurance plan. We’ll chat with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what additional coverage you should have.

Concerns over effect of legalized marijuana

Minnesota has legalized the use of marijuana, but some are concerned about the effect on highway safety. Meanwhile, two states take two different courses for deal with price gouging at the pump.

