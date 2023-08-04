Podcast: Brenny gets top trucking business honor

After nearly three decades in the trucking business, Brenny Transportation has been named the top woman-owned business for 2023 by Women in Trucking. We’ll speak to the woman behind the business about its success and what sets them apart. Also, Howe’s Hall of Fame has named its newest inductee. We’ll hear from Kate Whiting, who says it was a 1973 Kenworth that peaked her interest and got her into the industry. And what’s the big trend in truck mods? Whether it’s exterior or interior, truckers are adding a little bit of shine to their rigs. We’ll talk with Bryan Martin of Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Classic truck, owner honored by Howe’s

24:19 – The latest trend in truck mods

39:03 – Brenny honored as top woman-owned business

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

On top of all its other troubles, Yellow is now facing a class action lawsuit. The White House is putting off plans to restock the nation’s oil reserves. And we’ll tell you about the trucker who announced his retirement, then won the lottery.

Classic truck, owner honored by Howe’s

The latest trend in truck mods

Brenny honored as top woman-owned business

After nearly three decades in the trucking business, Brenny Transportation has been named the top woman-owned business for 2023 by Women in Trucking. We’ll speak to the woman behind the business about its success and what sets them apart.

