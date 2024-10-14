Podcast: Bounty program draws ire of New York truckers

A program that pays residents a bounty for reporting trucks for idling is very real, and it’s costing New York City truckers a lot of money. Also, OOIDA is stepping in to support a court case that challenges California’s AB5 – and that case could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. And a lot of drivers ask if someone can help them “clean up” their driving record. And while that sounds wonderful, is it possible? And what’s involved?

0:00 – OOIDA steps in to court case challenging AB5.

10:15 – Can you ‘clean up’ your driving record?.

25:08 – Bounty program draws ire of New York truckers.

OOIDA steps in to court case challenging AB5

Some time back, an uber driver named Lydia Olson challenged California’s AB5 independent contractor law – a case that potentially has implications for the trucking industry. Now, the case is potentially headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and OOIDA has stepped in to represent truckers’ interests. OOIDA Advocacy Counsel Paul Torlina fills us in.

Can you ‘clean up’ your driving record?

A lot of drivers who find themselves in some kind of hot water will ask if someone can help them “clean up” their driving record. And while that sounds wonderful, is it possible? And what’s involved? We’ll explore the subject and get some answers from Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law.

Bounty program draws ire of New York truckers

Land Line Magazine recently reported on something that sounds outlandish – a program that pays residents a bounty for reporting trucks for idling too long. But in fact, the program is real, and it is costing truckers who travel in the Big Apple a lot of money. Zach Miller of the Trucking Association of New York joins the show to give us an idea of what is actually going on in New York City.

