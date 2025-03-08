Podcast: Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year

A congressman is determined that his legislation to expand the nation’s number of truck parking spaces will pass into law this year. Also, trucking news this week was topped by important issues such as overtime pay, truck parking and freight fraud. We’ll bring you some analysis. And Missouri’s Department of Transportation is in the process of drafting its freight plan, which will address truck parking.
10:01 – Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year
24:27 – Overtime pay, parking, freight fraud top this week’s news
39:25 – Missouri freight plan to address truck parking
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- Truck drivers can tell Missouri where the state needs to focus its attention when addressing truck parking by taking this quick survey.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA in Vero Beach, Fla., March 8-10. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program. You will need to sign into the website in order to view that page.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The U.S. Department of Transportation appoints an acting FMCSA administrator. President Trump sets a new date for full implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. And the Women In Trucking Association announces its four finalists for driver of the year.
Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year
Is this the year that a meaningful truck parking bill gets passed and signed into law on the federal level? U.S. Rep. Mike Bost doesn’t just hope so – he intends to make it happen. The sponsor of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act joins Land Line Now to discuss why he’s more optimistic than ever about his bill crossing the finish line, bringing some much-needed relief to the truck parking crisis.
Overtime pay, parking, freight fraud top this week’s news
The sheer amount of news coming out of Washington, D.C., in recent weeks has been overwhelming – and more than a few trucking-related headlines have been part of that onslaught. From new legislation dedicated to overtime pay and truck parking to testimony about freight fraud and more, Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to analyze the biggest trucking stories of the week.
Missouri freight plan to address truck parking
Missouri’s Department of Transportation is in the process of drafting its freight plan, which will address truck parking. Land Line Now learns about the status of the plan from MoDOT’s Levi Woods.