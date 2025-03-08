Podcast: Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year

A congressman is determined that his legislation to expand the nation’s number of truck parking spaces will pass into law this year. Also, trucking news this week was topped by important issues such as overtime pay, truck parking and freight fraud. We’ll bring you some analysis. And Missouri’s Department of Transportation is in the process of drafting its freight plan, which will address truck parking.

10:01 – Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year

24:27 – Overtime pay, parking, freight fraud top this week’s news

39:25 – Missouri freight plan to address truck parking

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The U.S. Department of Transportation appoints an acting FMCSA administrator. President Trump sets a new date for full implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. And the Women In Trucking Association announces its four finalists for driver of the year.

Bost optimistic for truck parking bill this year

Is this the year that a meaningful truck parking bill gets passed and signed into law on the federal level? U.S. Rep. Mike Bost doesn’t just hope so – he intends to make it happen. The sponsor of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act joins Land Line Now to discuss why he’s more optimistic than ever about his bill crossing the finish line, bringing some much-needed relief to the truck parking crisis.

Overtime pay, parking, freight fraud top this week’s news

The sheer amount of news coming out of Washington, D.C., in recent weeks has been overwhelming – and more than a few trucking-related headlines have been part of that onslaught. From new legislation dedicated to overtime pay and truck parking to testimony about freight fraud and more, Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to analyze the biggest trucking stories of the week.

Missouri freight plan to address truck parking

Missouri’s Department of Transportation is in the process of drafting its freight plan, which will address truck parking. Land Line Now learns about the status of the plan from MoDOT’s Levi Woods.

