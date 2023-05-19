Podcast: Bost fights the good fight on truck parking

Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois talks about the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act from his office in Washington, D.C. We’ll also talk about how the topic of truck parking has become a bipartisan talking point among lawmakers. Also, FMCSA is in the process of developing a new statistical model for its CSA Safety Measurement System. And OOIDA has made its views known. And some states consider eliminating speed differentials on their highways, while others decide whether to raise the speed limit for all vehicles. Meanwhile, a new law in Georgia will allow certain loads to be heavier on roads throughout the state.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Bost fights the good fight on truck parking

24:52 – Trying to fix CSA

39:36 – Eliminating speed differentials

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A coalition sounds the alarm about bigger and heavier trucks. Mexico calls on Texas to tamp down its heightened inspections of commercial vehicles. And goodbye to the Weinermobile – maybe.

Bost fights the good fight on truck parking

You won’t find a bigger advocate of truck parking on Capitol Hill than Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois. The sponsor of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act talks to us about the effort from his office in Washington, D.C. We’ll also talk about how the topic of truck parking has become a bipartisan talking point among lawmakers.

Trying to fix CSA

FMCSA is in the process of developing a new statistical model for its CSA Safety Measurement System – something that could have a significant impact on owner-operators. And OOIDA has made its views known.

Eliminating speed differentials

Some states are considering eliminating speed differentials between cars and trucks on their highways, while others are deciding whether to raise the speed limit for all vehicles. Meanwhile, a new law on the books in Georgia will allow certain loads to be heavier on roads throughout the state.

