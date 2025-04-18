Podcast: Bost determined to get truck parking bill passed

A congressman is determined that his legislation to expand the nation’s number of truck parking spaces will pass into law this year. Also, some specific scams targeting motor carriers and their authority are on the rise. We’ll explain what’s happening and offer some advice. And with some still pushing for electric trucks, it raises questions – including ones about the effects on tire selection and performance.

0:00 – A new law in Arkansas stiffens English-proficiency requirements

10:11 – Bost determined to get truck parking bill passed

24:49 – Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

39:32 – How will electric trucks affect tires?

A new law in Arkansas stiffens English-proficiency requirements

Also in today’s top trucking news: A report shows the trucking industry is trapped in a cycle of perpetual driver churn. And another major city tightens enforcement of truck parking on city streets.

Bost determined to get truck parking bill passed

Is this the year that a meaningful truck parking bill gets passed and signed into law on the federal level? U.S. Rep. Mike Bost doesn’t just hope so – he intends to make it happen. The sponsor of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act joins the program to discuss why he’s more optimistic than ever about his bill crossing the finish line, bringing some much-needed relief to the truck parking crisis.

Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

Scams have become a big problem in trucking over the past few years. Maybe they always were, but some specific ones have been cropping up with greater frequency and affecting more truckers. So Land Line Now wants to explain what’s happening and hopefully offer some help.

How will electric trucks affect tires?

While electric trucks aren’t mainstream yet, there’s a scenario in which they could be sooner rather than later – which raises a lot of questions. One is how such a new drive system will affect tire selection and performance expectations. Andy McCulloch of Michelin walks us through the questions and provides some answers.

