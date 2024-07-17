Podcast: Bill would set up federal effort to combat cargo theft

A member of Congress wants to set up a federal task force and command center to tackle cargo theft. We’ll get the details on his plan. Also, Greg Akselrod, chief technology officer at truck parking company Outpost, explains how it’s now utilizing artificial intelligence to serve customers. And rates continue to scrape the bottom of the barrel, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there are some lanes and markets out there yielding some good returns.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Bill would set up federal effort to combat cargo theft

25:15 – How can artificial intelligence help the truck parking situation?

40:23 – Some bright spots in a down market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The U.S. DOT announces $5 billion in grants to fix more than a dozen bridges across the country. A coalition calls on the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case targeting California emission standards. And Denver International Airport shows off some of the more unusual items that turn up in lost and found.

Bill would set up federal effort to combat cargo theft

Cargo theft has always been a problem. But over the past few years, it has grown considerably. So what’s to be done? Rep. David Valadao is offering a solution. He’s introduced a bill in Congress that would set up a federal effort to help local officials who are often overwhelmed with the amount of cargo theft going on.

How can artificial intelligence help the truck parking situation?

Some time ago, we told you about Outpost, the company that operates a network of paid truck parking facilities across the U.S. Greg Akselrod, its chief technology officer, explains how it’s now utilizing artificial intelligence to serve customers.

Some bright spots in a down market

Rates continue the scrape the bottom of the barrel, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there are some lanes and markets out there yielding some good returns.

