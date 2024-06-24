Podcast: Bill would mandate drivers in autonomous trucks

A California bill mandating drivers in autonomous trucks is making another run at passage in California – despite a veto last year. Also, a truck driver is on the road to recovery after a pastor in Florida jumped into action following a crash that caused the trucker to go off the road. And a hearing on a spending bill coming up this week in a U.S. House committee could address trucking issues such as speed limiters and truck size and weight.

10:14 – Bill would mandate drivers in autonomous trucks

25:09 – Pastor explains how he saved trucker after crash

40:09 – Speed limiters among topics to watch for in upcoming hearing

Bill would mandate drivers in autonomous trucks

A bill in California titled AB 2286 would mandate that any autonomous truck over 10,000 pounds have a safety driver in it – meaning no completely driverless trucks. The bill was introduced by the majority leader of the California State Assembly, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. And despite a veto of a similar bill last year, she’s continuing her pursuit of what she sees as a basic safety issue.

Pastor explains how he saved trucker after crash

A truck driver is on the road to recovery after a pastor in Florida jumped into action following a crash that caused the trucker to go off the road. We speak with the man, who says he relied on his former career in a police department to know what to do.

Speed limiters among topics to watch for in upcoming hearing

Later this week, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation will testify in front of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee – which will ask questions about a whole range of transportation topics. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office tells us what trucking topics may come up, including speed limiters and truck size and weight.

