Podcast: Bill would block speed limiter rule

Spending bills in Congress would stop any speed limiter requirement, and also deal with truck parking, ELDs and independent contractors. Land Line Now also updates you on a partnership that includes Daimler Truck is working on a nationwide network of EV charging stations for heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles. And the Pennsylvania Turnpike is moving to open road tolling, following several other toll roads that have done so.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:14 – Partnership aims to plug in electric trucks.

25:09 – Another turnpike goes to open road tolling.

40:09 – Spending bill would ban speed limiter requirement.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

The comment period on an exemption request from 3 North LLC asking for a five-year exemption for three CDL holders who are under 21 years old has been extended to July 25.

If you think there is an error in your billing from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, call 877-736-6727. Find more information, including a toll calculator, on the turnpike website.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA pushes back its timeline for a speed limiter mandate. Professional truck drivers fall under emergency declarations in response to Hurricane Beryl. And dozens of lawmakers call on EPA to rescind its new heavy-duty vehicle emission standards.

Back to top

Partnership aims to plug in electric trucks

A new joint venture that includes Daimler Truck is working to build out a nationwide network of EV charging stations for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles – and that work has already begun. It’s called Greenlane, and its CEO, Patrick Macdonald-King, joins the show to talk about what they’re working on.

Back to top

Another turnpike goes to open road tolling

Toll agencies across the United States are adopting new technology. We reported earlier about Kansas moving that turnpike to open road tolling – meaning, no toll booths, no slowing down and no stopping to pay. Now, one of the nation’s oldest highways is making the move – the Pennsylvania Turnpike. We’ll discuss what they’re doing and how it will affect truckers with Marissa Orbanek of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Back to top

Spending bill would ban speed limiter requirement

Congress is working on one of its basic functions right now – the annual spending bills that spell out how the government will use your tax dollars. Two of those bills address important trucking issues, including speed limiters, truck parking, ELDs and the definition of who is an independent contractor. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers up the details.

Back to top