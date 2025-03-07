Contact Us

Podcast: Bill to give truckers overtime pay is back

March 6, 2025

|

The GOT Truckers Act, a piece of federal legislation that would guarantee company drivers receive overtime pay, is back in Congress. Also, OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh headed to Washington, D.C., recently to get federal officials up to date on freight fraud in trucking. Then, after a long back-and-forth among businesses, agencies and the courts, it appears a beneficial ownership information requirement is out. And some carriers have moved toward use of inward-facing cameras, but those devices can create problems. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis shares a recent example.

0:00 – Bill to give truckers overtime pay is back

10:01– Pugh to feds: Freight fraud a growing problem

24:27 – Beneficial ownership information – it may finally be over

39:25 – Carriers may regret inward-facing cameras

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Bill to give truckers overtime pay is back

Imagine a world in which you got paid for all the overtime hours you put in. If a newly reintroduced bill has its way, that’s exactly what will happen for company drivers. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers (or GOT Truckers) Act.

Pugh to feds: Freight fraud a growing problem

Freight fraud was the main topic of discussion during a recent trip by OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh to Washington, D.C. Land Line Now speaks with him about his time in the capital and what he shared with the new administration.

Beneficial ownership information – it may finally be over

For some months now, truckers and other small business owners have been in limbo as the federal government has gone back and forth on beneficial ownership information reporting requirements. Well, for now at least, the problem seems to be resolved. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains this and also discusses efforts to restore a major tax deduction for company drivers.

Carriers may regret inward-facing cameras

For many years, truckers have been advised to invest in a dash cam. But some carriers have also moved toward the use of inward facing cameras – and those devices can create problems. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis shares a recent example.

