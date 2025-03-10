Podcast: Bill to give truckers overtime pay back in Congress

Since the very start, truckers have been exempt from receiving overtime pay. Now, a bill is back in Congress that would change that. Also, the SuperRigs calendar has captured some of the finest trucks in the business. Shell Rotella’s Julie Wright explains what it means for those featured. Then, which states have the best roads, and which have the worst? Consumer Affairs looked at the issue and came up with a list.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA gives the green light to another hours-of-service exemption request. Economic uncertainty pushes trucking jobs numbers down. And a truck driver is taking the broker transparency issue to court.

The SuperRigs Calendar is out – here’s what you can expect

The iconic calendar for the transportation industry has once again captured some of the finest trucks that were at last year’s SuperRigs event. Land Line Now speaks with Julie Wright of Shell Rotella about the SuperRigs calendar and what it truly means for those featured.

Which states have the best – and worst – roads?

The condition of our roads is vitally important to every trucker out there. Different states have different priorities and different budgets, meaning the quality of the roads you travel can vary widely. So which states have the best roads, and which have the worst? An organization called Consumer Affairs took a look at the issue and came up with a list. Brooklyn Bannister of Consumer Affairs joins Land Line Now to talk about it.

Bill to give truckers overtime pay back in Congress

One of the problems in trucking that has existed since the beginning is the fact that truck drivers are exempt from protections afforded nearly all other American workers. And chief among those is being exempt from receiving overtime pay. Now, a bill that would change that is back in Congress. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers up the details.

