Podcast: Bill the final nail in the coffin for speed limiters

A bill to stop any speed limiter mandate from FMCSA is back in Congress; meanwhile, 15,000 truckers will need to get a new DOT physical. Also, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. Then, Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia shares the top five tools to have in your truck in case you experience a breakdown. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about whether truckers’ work ethic is the same as in the old days, as well as about a concern over portable scales in Alabama.

0:00 – Bill the final nail in the coffin for speed limiters

10:12 – Roses and Razzberries

24:48 – Top five tools to have in case of a breakdown

39:32 – Is truckers’ work ethic the same as it used to be?

Bill the final nail in the coffin for speed limiters

A bill by U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen that would prevent the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from creating a speed limiter mandate has been introduced in Congress again. Also, FMCSA removed two medical professionals from the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, meaning that 15,000 CDL holders will now have to get a new medical exam before May 10.

Roses and Razzberries

From a trucking couple whose actions helped rescue a victim of human trafficking at a Nebraska truck stop to a man who swooped in and stole items from a tractor-trailer that lost its load after a rollover crash, Land Line Now tells you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Many truckers do their own maintenance. But whether you do or not, it’s probably a good idea to have some tools and parts with you on the road in case you run into an unexpected situation. So what should you carry just in case of a breakdown? Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia, joins Land Line Now to discuss the top five tools to have available and why they’re important.

Is truckers’ work ethic the same as it used to be?

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hitting yet another truck show, but he’s also hearing about truckers’ work ethic and whether it’s the same as it was in the old days. Plus, a questionable use of some portable scales in Alabama has truckers’ attention as well.

