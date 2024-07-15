Podcast: Bill that would halt speed limiters moving in Congress

An annual spending bill now moving on Captiol Hill would impact many more issues beyond speed limiters, including truck parking and ELDs. Also, Lewie Pugh, Andrew King and Charles Sperry offer a preview of the upcoming Truck to Success seminar offered by OOIDA. And truckers like a hearty breakfast. But where is the best place to get one? A website called Cheapism has taken a look at the topic.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Learning what you need to know to be successful

25:15 – Where to get a good, cheap breakfast on the road

40:23 – Bill that would halt speed limiters moving in Congress

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA plans to release guidance about autonomous driving technology later this year. Federal grant money will help replace two aging bridges. And the secret to living a long life is… flirting with mustachioed men?

Learning what you need to know to be successful

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is hosting its Truck to Success seminar in October, a three-day course that offers step-by-step guidance on how to become a successful owner-operator. Over the next several weeks, we’ll offer an extensive preview of the seminar, starting today with the help of Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, and Andrew King and Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation. The trio lay out what a Truck to Success participant will learn.

Where to get a good, cheap breakfast on the road

It’s no secret that many truckers like a hearty breakfast. But where is the best place to get one, and how much is it going to cost? A website called Cheapism has taken a look at the topic, producing a list they call “America’s absolute best truck stops for breakfast.” Danny Jensen, managing editor of Cheapism, joins the program to tell us about the top three eateries on their list.

Bill that would halt speed limiters moving in Congress

We’ve talked recently on the program about a bill in Congress that could affect several vital issues in trucking, including speed limiters. We’ll get an update on where that effort stands from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

