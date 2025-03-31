Contact Us

Podcast: Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

March 31, 2025

|

It’s a familiar frustration to any trucker – getting access to a restroom at the loading dock. We’ll tell you about an effort to fix that. Also, we’ll take another look at the driver shortage myth. Then, ELDs had Congress’ attention last week, and OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh was there to explain truckers’ point of view. And the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn., is at the end of its useful life. We’ll learn about plans to replace it.

0:00 – Bill designed to solve truckers’ bathroom access problem

10:01 – Congress hears the truth behind the driver shortage myth

24:27 – What it takes to replace a major river crossing

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

It’s a familiar frustration no matter what kind of trucking operation you’ve got – getting restroom access while on the job. Lawmakers have taken notice of the struggle. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is being reintroduced in Congress – and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show to talk about the effort.

Congress hears the truth behind the driver shortage myth

The driver shortage myth was a topic of debate at a U.S. House hearing last week, along with ELDs and even a shout-out to Land Line Magazine. Land Line Now shares what was said, including comments from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

What it takes to replace a major river crossing

The U.S. has a lot of rivers to cross, and that requires a lot of bridges. One of the many vital links is the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn. – a bridge that has reached the end of its useful life. So Tennessee and Arkansas are looking toward replacing it. Nichole Lawrence and Brandon Akins of the Tennessee Department of Transportation fill us in on the details.

Related Podcasts

beneficial ownership information Highway bill

Podcast: Creating the most pro-trucker highway bill ever

Provisions on size and weight, ELDs, retention and more could form the core of what might be the most pro-trucker highway bill ever.

March 28

FMCSA nominee

Podcast: What we know about the FMCSA nominee

The administration has named their nominee for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – someone with a law-enforcement background.

March 27

Parking Lewie Pugh

Podcast: Parking, AEBs, other trucking issues top hearing

A House subcommittee covered some of the biggest issues in trucking, from truck parking and increased size and weight to AEBs and overtime.

March 26

Authority scams Better Business Bureau warns consumers of reshipping scam

Podcast: Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

Some specific scams targeting motor carriers and their authority are on the rise. We’ll explain what they’re doing and offer some advice.

March 25

