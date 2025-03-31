Podcast: Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

It’s a familiar frustration to any trucker – getting access to a restroom at the loading dock. We’ll tell you about an effort to fix that. Also, we’ll take another look at the driver shortage myth. Then, ELDs had Congress’ attention last week, and OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh was there to explain truckers’ point of view. And the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn., is at the end of its useful life. We’ll learn about plans to replace it.

0:00 – Bill designed to solve truckers’ bathroom access problem

10:01 – Congress hears the truth behind the driver shortage myth

24:27 – What it takes to replace a major river crossing

Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

It’s a familiar frustration no matter what kind of trucking operation you’ve got – getting restroom access while on the job. Lawmakers have taken notice of the struggle. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is being reintroduced in Congress – and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show to talk about the effort.

Congress hears the truth behind the driver shortage myth

The driver shortage myth was a topic of debate at a U.S. House hearing last week, along with ELDs and even a shout-out to Land Line Magazine. Land Line Now shares what was said, including comments from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

What it takes to replace a major river crossing

The U.S. has a lot of rivers to cross, and that requires a lot of bridges. One of the many vital links is the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn. – a bridge that has reached the end of its useful life. So Tennessee and Arkansas are looking toward replacing it. Nichole Lawrence and Brandon Akins of the Tennessee Department of Transportation fill us in on the details.

