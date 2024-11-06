Podcast: Big changes coming soon to drug and alcohol rules

Currently, we’re tracking a change to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. And it could have a big effect on a large number of truckers. Also, the insurance claims process after an incident can take a long time, but video footage can speed up that process and save you some money. And as they do with any new thing that comes along, bad guys have found ways to use AI for their benefit. We have some tips on what you can do to protect yourself.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – Big changes coming soon to drug and alcohol rules

24:52– Why you should consider a dash cam

39:51– Artificial intelligence creates some real cybersecurity threats

Diesel prices dip for a second straight week. The U.S. DOT moves forward with oral fluid testing guidelines. And the legal battle against California’s AB5 law continues.

Big changes coming soon to drug and alcohol rules

It seems as if every time we get used to a regulation, some additional change or new regulation is added. And currently, Land Line Now is tracking a change to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse that could have a significant effect on a large number of truckers. Taylor Ritchie and Joe Boswell of OOIDA’s drug- and alcohol-testing consortium, CMCI, explain what’s happening.

Why you should consider a dash cam

The claims process after an incident can take a long time, but video footage can speed up that process and save you some money. Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss dash cams and the benefits of having one in your truck.

Artificial intelligence creates some real cybersecurity threats

We’ve entered the era of artificial intelligence. And as they do with any new thing that comes along, bad guys have found ways to use AI for their benefit. Aaron Phillips and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT Department break down how cybercriminals are using AI to scam people out of money – and what you can do to protect yourself.

