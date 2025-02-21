Podcast: Beneficial ownership information – time to file?

With the latest changes in beneficial ownership information filing requirements, you may wonder whether to file now or wait for yet another court decision. Also, truck stops are truckers’ home away from home, where you can get a hot meal and a shower, among other things. So which ones do the best job? And lawmakers in several states are considering legislation that would change the rules for the use of the left lane on multi-lane highways.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Trump administration strikes down New York City’s congestion pricing plan. Labor Secretary nominee faces questions about previous support of PRO Act. And one of the organizers of Canada’s Freedom Convoy is sentenced.

Beneficial ownership information – time to file?

By now, many truckers may have whiplash from the back-and-forth on beneficial ownership information. And now we have yet another update on the issue. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that – as well as federal efforts to put a stop to some California emission regulations.

Survey lists the top truck stops across America

Truck stops are a home away from home for many truckers. It’s where you can get a hot meal and take a shower, among other things. So which ones do the best job? Trucker Path has taken a survey of truckers to gather their input on the top truck stops. Land Line Now looks at what places made the cut and what it is that had truck drivers giving them 5 stars.

Lawmakers eye changes to left lane rules

Several states are considering legislation that would change the rules for the use of the left lane on multi-lane highways. State legislative expert Keith Goble covers that – plus what some states are doing about license plate flippers.

