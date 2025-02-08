Podcast: Beneficial Ownership Information – is it on or off?

The government has opened the door for the beneficial ownership information requirement to go back into effect, but with possible changes. Also, an expert from Uber Freight walks us through why there’s been a freight boom at the southern border in recent months and years. And truckers like shiny things, especially those that involve chrome. But that raises a question: Where are the best places to put some? Then, more and more trucks have automatic transmissions, and some larger carriers prefer them. Why is that, and why do old-timers mostly favor manual?

0:00 – Beneficial Ownership Information – is it on or off?

09:46 – Uptick in computer freight from Mexico

24:24 – The best places to put chrome on your truck

39:23 – Manual or automatic? The eternal transmission debate

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Beneficial Ownership Information – is it on or off?

There are new developments in the ongoing saga of beneficial ownership information reporting requirements. The federal government has opened the door for the requirement to go back into effect, but with possible changes. Tyson Fisher, associate editor of Land Line Magazine, drops by with the latest.

Back to top

Uptick in computer freight from Mexico

There’s been a freight boom at the southern border in recent months and years, led by a spike in computer-related freight coming from Mexico into the United States. Jose M. Guerrero, director of U.S. Customs Operations for Uber Freight, helps us make sense of what’s fueling the boom – and also details how the Trump administration’s push to impose tariffs on Mexico could impact the supply chain moving forward.

Back to top

The best places to put chrome on your truck

Who doesn’t like shiny things? Now, hearing that, you might be thinking of jewelry. But in fact, truckers have a liking for other shiny things, especially those that involve chrome. But that raises a question: Where are the best places to put some chrome on your truck? Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia, offers some ideas.

Back to top

Manual or automatic? The eternal transmission debate

Which do you prefer – the old-fashioned manual transmission or the new-fangled automated manual transmission? More and more trucks have the automatics, and some larger carriers clearly prefer them. But why is that, and why do old-timers mostly favor the manual version? OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has a few thoughts.

Back to top