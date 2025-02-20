Podcast: Beneficial ownership information is back – again

A court ruling means small businesses again are required to file beneficial ownership information with federal officials – at least for now. Also, are the conditions right for a freight recovery? Trucking software maker Motive says its economic analysis points that direction. Then, Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss requests by carrier-vetting services for information off truckers’ ELDs. And we’re into a transitional month for the spot market. Rates are down a bit, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop says they should come back soon.

0:00 – Beneficial ownership information is back – again

09:46 – Freight recovery ahead? Motive says the signs are good

24:24 – Carrier-vetting outfits asking for ELD data

39:23 – Rates down a bit but should come back soon

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Beneficial ownership information is back – again

The requirement for small businesses to file beneficial ownership information is back on. The new deadline is March 21, although some changes could still be in the works. It’s been a complicated and confusing journey. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss the latest developments. Plus, we’ll take a look at diesel prices and the bankruptcy of an electric truck maker.

Back to top

Freight recovery ahead? Motive says the signs are good

The conditions are right for a freight recovery, with Motive’s Q1 Economic Outlook Report containing a number of positive indicators. Hamish Woodrow, Motive’s head of strategic analytics, runs through the data for us – from the health of big box retailers and the boom at the southern border to some equilibrium returning to the industry and more.

Back to top

Carrier-vetting outfits asking for ELD data

Many truckers have found themselves having trouble getting loads after being caught in the web of so-called carrier-vetting services. And that alone is a problem. But now, some of those services are taking it a step further, asking drivers for information that comes right off their ELD. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss the problem.

Back to top

Rates down a bit but should come back soon

We’re into what’s considered a transitional month for the spot market. Rates are down a bit, but according to Brent Hutto of Truckstop, they should start to come back up at the end of the month.

Back to top