Podcast: Beneficial ownership information is back – again

A court ruling means small businesses again are required to file beneficial ownership information with federal officials – at least for now. Also, are the conditions right for a freight recovery? Trucking software maker Motive says its economic analysis points that direction. Then, Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss requests by carrier-vetting services for information off truckers’ ELDs. And we’re into a transitional month for the spot market. Rates are down a bit, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop says they should come back soon.
0:00 – Beneficial ownership information is back – again
09:46 – Freight recovery ahead? Motive says the signs are good
24:24 – Carrier-vetting outfits asking for ELD data
39:23 – Rates down a bit but should come back soon
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To file a beneficial ownership information report, click here.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA Express in Jonesboro, Ark., Feb. 25-26. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Beneficial ownership information is back – again
The requirement for small businesses to file beneficial ownership information is back on. The new deadline is March 21, although some changes could still be in the works. It’s been a complicated and confusing journey. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss the latest developments. Plus, we’ll take a look at diesel prices and the bankruptcy of an electric truck maker.
Freight recovery ahead? Motive says the signs are good
The conditions are right for a freight recovery, with Motive’s Q1 Economic Outlook Report containing a number of positive indicators. Hamish Woodrow, Motive’s head of strategic analytics, runs through the data for us – from the health of big box retailers and the boom at the southern border to some equilibrium returning to the industry and more.
Carrier-vetting outfits asking for ELD data
Many truckers have found themselves having trouble getting loads after being caught in the web of so-called carrier-vetting services. And that alone is a problem. But now, some of those services are taking it a step further, asking drivers for information that comes right off their ELD. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss the problem.
Rates down a bit but should come back soon
We’re into what’s considered a transitional month for the spot market. Rates are down a bit, but according to Brent Hutto of Truckstop, they should start to come back up at the end of the month.