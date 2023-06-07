Podcast: Bathroom access bill now in Congress

A bill that would guarantee truckers basic amenities that most Americans take for granted – access to bathrooms – is now in Congress. Joyce Brenny of Brenny Transportation has been named the chairperson of the Women of Trucking advisory board. Also, a bill in California would set some requirements for autonomous trucks in that state. State Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry is one of the authors of the bill. We’ll talk with her about what the bill would do, and why she sponsored it. And two states are working to ensure that money collected for roads is actually used on roads. Meanwhile, a New York state lawmaker wants to put speed limiters in cars.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Bathroom access bill now in Congress.

24:19 – Promoting women in the trucking industry.

39:03 – Using road money on roads.

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers re-introduces a bill that would guarantee truckers bathroom access. The Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee meets for the first time in a year-and-a-half. And the time to file your 2290 has returned.

Bathroom access bill now in Congress

A bill that would guarantee truckers basic amenities that most Americans take for granted – access to bathrooms – is now in Congress. We’ll discuss the problem, the bill to solve it and its prospects with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Promoting women in the trucking industry

Joyce Brenny of Brenny Transportation has been named the chairperson of the Women of Trucking advisory board. We’ll chat with her about her background in trucking, and what her plans are for the board. Also, a bill in California would set some requirements for autonomous trucks in that state. State Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry is one of the authors of the bill. We’ll talk with her about what the bill would do, and why she sponsored it.

Using road money on roads

Two states are working to ensure that money collected for roads is actually used on roads. Meanwhile, a New York state lawmaker wants to put speed limiters in cars.

