Podcast: Avoiding fraud on the load boards

Load boards are a vital resource for truckers who work the spot market. However, in recent times, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up being the victims. Also, basic bookkeeping can do a lot for you and your business, and can mean the difference between profit and loss. And several states are changing their rules on various kinds of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, two states have altered their rules for how trucks use roundabouts.
09:25 – Avoiding fraud on the load boards
24:19 – Benefits of basic bookkeeping
39:03 – Rules changing for autonomous vehicles
- If you have questions about tax matters, call Shasta May at 888-407-1669, or you can email her here. You also can visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
Avoiding fraud on the load boards
Load boards are a vital resource for truckers who work the spot market. However, in recent times, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up being the victims. We’ll get some advice on how to avoid the problem from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Benefits of basic bookkeeping
The dictionary defines bookkeeping as “the activity or occupation of keeping records of the financial affairs of a business.” Basic bookkeeping can do a lot for you and your business, and can mean the difference between profit and loss. We’ll get some advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.
Rules changing for autonomous vehicles
Several states are changing their rules on various kinds of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, two states have altered their rules for how trucks use roundabouts.