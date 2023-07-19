Podcast: Avoiding fraud on the load boards

Load boards are a vital resource for truckers who work the spot market. However, in recent times, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up being the victims. Also, basic bookkeeping can do a lot for you and your business, and can mean the difference between profit and loss. And several states are changing their rules on various kinds of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, two states have altered their rules for how trucks use roundabouts.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Avoiding fraud on the load boards

24:19 – Benefits of basic bookkeeping

39:03 – Rules changing for autonomous vehicles

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An attempt in the House to block FMCSA’s plans for a speed limiter mandate meets a challenge. Diesel prices do something they haven’t done in more than two years. And another exemption request gets the stamp of disapproval.

Avoiding fraud on the load boards

Load boards are a vital resource for truckers who work the spot market. However, in recent times, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up being the victims. We’ll get some advice on how to avoid the problem from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Benefits of basic bookkeeping

The dictionary defines bookkeeping as “the activity or occupation of keeping records of the financial affairs of a business.” Basic bookkeeping can do a lot for you and your business, and can mean the difference between profit and loss. We’ll get some advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Rules changing for autonomous vehicles

Several states are changing their rules on various kinds of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, two states have altered their rules for how trucks use roundabouts.

