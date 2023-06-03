Podcast: Avoiding double brokering and fraud

Double brokering is running rampant. Brent Hutto of Truckstop joins the program to talk about what’s causing the spike in fraudulent scams and what you can do to avoid becoming a victim. Also, do you prefer original equipment manufacturer parts or aftermarket parts for work on your truck? Aftermarket parts have advanced light years from where they were before. We will dive into to knowing the difference between workers compensation and occupational accident insurance. OOIDA’s Life and Health Department reps sort that out and explain the importance of that financial protection in case you get injured on the job.
09:25 – OEM or aftermarket parts?
24:19 – Avoiding becoming a victim of freight fraud
39:03 – Making sure you’re covered if you’re injured on the job
FMCSA explains why it’s not in favor of giving third-party CDL examiners more flexibility over the long term. The most recent jobs numbers show a slight bump for the trucking industry. And the Shell Starship gets an upgrade leading up to its next cross-country trip.
OEM or aftermarket parts?
Do you prefer original equipment manufacturer parts – or aftermarket parts for work on your truck? Aftermarket parts have advanced light years from where they were before. We’ll discuss the topic with Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.
Avoiding becoming a victim of freight fraud
Double brokering is running rampant. Brent Hutto of Truckstop joins the program to talk about what’s causing the spike in fraudulent scams and what you can do to avoid becoming a victim.
Making sure you’re covered if you’re injured on the job
We will dive into to knowing the difference between workers compensation and occupational accident insurance. OOIDA’s Life and Health Department reps sort that out and explain the importance of that financial protection in case you get injured on the job.