Podcast: Autonomous vehicle makers could be headed for a reckoning

What's driving the autonomous vehicle push? Missy Cummings of George Mason University thinks Silicon Valley is partly to blame but predicts a serving of humble pie in the not-so-distant future. Also, you're lining up another load, and the broker asks for your CDL. But don't do it – it's a scam. This one has the potential to ruin any trucking businesses that fall prey. We'll discuss some of those recent scams and more. And the fall shipping season is getting closer. Coming up in today's Market Update, we'll find out if DAT has seen any signs of freight picking up during the last quarter.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Autonomous vehicle makers could be headed for a reckoning

24:50 – Scam catching more truckers

39:18 – Will freight pick up in the fourth quarter?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA is fielding feedback on detention time. The Teamsters members at UPS ratify their new contract. And the time to file your 2290 is now – if you haven’t already.

Autonomous vehicle makers could be headed for a reckoning

What’s driving the autonomous vehicle push? Missy Cummings of George Mason University thinks Silicon Valley is partly to blame but predicts a serving of humble pie in the not-so-distant future. The former senior safety adviser to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, who has serious safety concerns about autonomous technology, shares her thoughts on the current landscape – including what role autonomous trucks may or may not have moving forward.

Scam catching more truckers

You’re lining up another load, and the broker asks for your CDL. But don’t do it – it’s a scam. And this one has the potential to ruin any trucking businesses that fall prey. We’ll discuss some of those recent scams and more with Crystal Minardi of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department, and Aron Lynch and Joe Biggs of the Association’s Business Services Department.

Will freight pick up in the fourth quarter?

The fall shipping season is getting closer. Coming up in today’s Market Update, we’ll find out if DAT has seen any signs of freight picking up during the last quarter.

