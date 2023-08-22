Podcast: Autonomous test – pass or fail?

San Francisco has become a testing ground for autonomous vehicle technology. This raises a simple and direct question: How is that test going? We’ll discuss that – and the implications it has for federal policy. Also, Truckers Against Trafficking is continuing to expand its reach beyond the United States. We’ll speak with TAT’s executive director about the 2022 annual report and how the organization is growing. And for several years, Shell has undertaken an experiment, developing a truck it calls the Starship to demonstrate new or innovative technologies. We’ll get a rundown on this year’s version of the truck from Ryan Manthiri, the project lead for Starship at Shell.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:06 – Truckers Against Trafficking looks to expand its reach.

24:50 – Shell to launch latest Starship.

39:18 – Autonomous testing ground raises questions.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Southern California's first tropical storm in 84 years prompts a state of emergency. Another crash involving an autonomous robotaxi in San Francisco prompts changes. And hats off to several heroes who stepped in to rescue truckers in peril this month.

Truckers Against Trafficking looks to expand its reach

Shell to launch latest Starship

Autonomous testing ground raises questions

