Podcast: Automated surveillance – they are watching you

Automated surveillance has passed from science fiction into cold, hard reality for truck drivers. A federal agency has asked for feedback from the public on the topic, and OOIDA has given them an earful. OOIDA’s executive vice president recently participated in a panel discussion about understanding the needs of the trucking industry, put on by the Eastern Transportation Coalition. We’ll speak with the director of the Freight Program about the panel. Also, Connecticut is dealing with an unusual problem on its highways – four-wheelers driving the wrong way on interstates and other limited access roads. And on Aug. 5, trucks will line up in Indiana for a good cause.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – The importance of hearing from truckers

24:19 – Combatting wrong-way drivers

39:03 – OOIDA addresses concerns about automated surveillance

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

The issue of truck parking is getting some attention on mainstream media. Fuel Taxes are expected to increase in some states on July 1st. And a truck driver is dead after his load of shotgun shell primers exploded in Illinois.

The importance of hearing from truckers

Combatting wrong-way drivers

Connecticut is dealing with an unusual problem on its highways – four-wheelers driving the wrong way on interstates and other limited access roads. So how bad is the problem, and what is the state doing to combat it? Josh Morgan of the state Department of Transportation joins us to explain. Also, on Aug. 5, trucks will line up in Indiana for a good cause. It’s the Southern Indiana Truck Convoy, and it benefits the make a wish foundation. Alfred Sellers, the president of the convoy, comes on the show to explain.

OOIDA addresses concerns about automated surveillance

