Podcast: Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

Some specific scams targeting motor carriers and their authority are on the rise. We’ll explain what they’re doing and offer some advice. Also, OOIDA asks CVSA to put the English-proficiency requirement back into the out-of-service criteria used by enforcement officers. Then, mistakes happen, but if they are mistakes on your federal income tax forms, you may need to file an amended return. And the federal fuel tax hasn’t changed since 1993, but several state legislatures are considering changes to theirs.

0:00 – OOIDA wants enforcement of English-proficiency rule

10:01 – Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

24:27 – Made a mistake? File an amended return

39:25 – States eye changes to fuel taxes

OOIDA wants enforcement of English-proficiency rule

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is calling on the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to restart enforcement of the English-proficiency regulation as part of its out-of-service criteria. OOIDA says it’s a safety issue above all else. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins the show to discuss what the petition means and what happens next.

Authority scams are on the rise in trucking

Scams have become a big problem in trucking in the past few years – maybe they always were. But some specific ones have been cropping up with greater frequency, and are affecting more truckers. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain what’s 0happening and offer some advice.

Made a mistake? File an amended return

People make mistakes – all of us. And while you hope that mistake is not on your income tax forms, that does happen. If you discover that error after you file your taxes, then you’re going to need to file what’s called an amended return. We’ll find out what’s involved and get some general advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

States eye changes to fuel taxes

Many people think of fuel tax as primarily a federal issue, but it’s just as much an issue on the state level. And while the federal fuel tax hasn’t changed since 1993, many states are considering changes to theirs. State legislative expert Keith Goble joins us to cover that – plus state action on engine compression brakes.

