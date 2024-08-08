Podcast: Artificial intelligence – are things moving too fast?

OOIDA recently warned about the use of artificial intelligence in the trucking industry, based on truckers’ experience with other tech. Also, some important changes were made recently in the regulations regarding broker bonds, which could have a direct impact on how you interact with brokers. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about artificial intelligence. He says some people are finding uses for the technology – but not in a way that’s great for truckers.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Artificial intelligence – are things moving too fast?

25:15 – Changes to broker bond rules may help truckers – or not

40:23 – Truckers are expressing concerns about AI

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Another trucking company takes the Labor Department to court over its new independent contractor rule. More money is going out to more states to fix more bridges. And a new study throws cold water on the notion that automated driving systems prevent crashes.

Artificial intelligence – are things moving too fast?

The business guru Robert Anthony once said, “Moving fast is not the same as going somewhere.” But in the case of artificial intelligence, some do think moving too fast is going somewhere – and it’s likely to lead down a dark path. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that – plus the latest on predatory towing reform.

Changes to broker bond rules may help truckers – or not

Recently, we talked on the program about broker bonds and how to file against them. However, in the past year, some important changes were made in the regulations regarding broker bonds, which could have a direct impact on how you interact with brokers and what your options are if you don’t get paid. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.

Truckers are expressing concerns about AI

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is spending some time at the final round of a long-running truck show, and while there, he’s hearing about artificial intelligence. He says some people are finding uses for the technology – but not in a way that’s great for truckers.

