Podcast: Answering questions about IFTA

Tracking fuel tax state to state for IFTA can be a confusing, complicated matter, but it’s something that must be done right. Also, from reintroduction of the restroom access bill and oversight of autonomous vehicle testing to two days of Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee meetings – we recap the biggest stories of the week. And the issue of broker fraud has reached epidemic proportions in the trucking industry – and some people in Washington are taking notice.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Answering questions about IFTA.

24:19 – This week in the news: restroom access, autonomous vehicle testing.

39:03 – Broker fraud catches Washington’s attention.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The EPA is being sued by 19 states over California’s stringent emission standards. Another supply chain bill is introduced in the U.S. House. And we’ll head to Reno, where the American Truck Historical Society is holding its annual convention and truck show.

Back to top

Answering questions about IFTA

Tracking fuel tax state to state for IFTA can be a confusing, complicated matter. But it’s something you have to have done right. We’ll discuss that – and updating the MCS 150 – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

This week in the news: restroom access, autonomous vehicle testing

From the reintroduction of the restroom access bill and oversight of autonomous vehicle testing to two days of Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee meetings – we recap and analyze the biggest stories of the week with Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine.

Back to top

Broker fraud catches Washington’s attention

The issue of broker fraud has reached epidemic proportions in the trucking industry – and some people in Washington are taking notice. We’ll discuss that – plus an effort in California to require drivers in autonomous trucks – with OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

Back to top