Podcast: Another safety blitz coming up – Brake Safety Week

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance plans yet another safety blitz – Brake Safety Week – and also has results from a one-day enforcement effort earlier this year. Also, it turns out that if you get into a specific kind of financial difficulty, you can set up an installment plan with the IRS. We’ll explain how. And it doesn’t appear the rate recession that freight is experiencing will improve any time soon. We’ll break down the current market conditions and spot-freight data with Brent Hutto of Truckstop.

OOIDA, others file petition to overturn EPA heavy-duty vehicle emission rule. Diesel prices are up nationally for the first time in more than two months. And the owners of 4,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks fall under a new recall.

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts several safety blitzes that cover the U.S. and Canada. Recently, the Alliance announced another of its annual efforts, Brake Safety Week. And the group recently completed a one-day surprise brake safety blitz as well. Kerri Wirachowski, CVSA’s director of roadside programs, joins us to discuss the details of both.

Most people at some time or other in life have purchased something by making payments – an arrangement typically called an installment plan. It turns out that if you get into a specific kind of financial difficulty, you can set up an installment plan with the IRS.

It doesn’t appear the rate recession that freight is experiencing will improve any time soon. We’ll break down the current market conditions and spot-freight data with Brent Hutto of Truckstop.

