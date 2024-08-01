Podcast: Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

FMCSA has granted another exemption to the requirement trainers be in the jump seat while trainees drive – and OOIDA has some real concerns. Also, the U.S. DOT plans to be very busy over the next year, and unfortunately, a considerable amount of that attention is going to fall on truck drivers. And most states are looking for new sources of highway funding, with many turning to an obvious, untapped source: electric and hybrid vehicles.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

25:15 – DOT telegraphs regulatory plans for the coming year

40:23 – States impose taxes on electric vehicles

FMCSA holds its third and final listening session dedicated to the safety fitness determination process. U.S. Senators hold a hearing on electric vehicles. And two states eye changes to their tolling systems.

Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted an exemption to yet another carrier regarding driver trainees – and OOIDA has some real concerns. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains what’s happening there and discusses the latest on predatory towing at the federal level.

DOT telegraphs regulatory plans for the coming year

The U.S. Department of Transportation is planning to be very busy over the next year – and unfortunately, a considerable amount of that attention is going to fall on truck drivers. That includes speed limiters, broker transparency and more. That story and many more are part of the latest issue of Land Line Magazine. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of the magazine staff join the program to offer a preview of the August/September issue.

States impose taxes on electric vehicles

Most states are looking for new sources of highway funding, with many turning to an obvious, untapped source: electric and hybrid vehicles. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmakers issue a statement in support of under-21 truck drivers.

