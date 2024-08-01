Podcast: Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

FMCSA has granted another exemption to the requirement trainers be in the jump seat while trainees drive – and OOIDA has some real concerns. Also, the U.S. DOT plans to be very busy over the next year, and unfortunately, a considerable amount of that attention is going to fall on truck drivers. And most states are looking for new sources of highway funding, with many turning to an obvious, untapped source: electric and hybrid vehicles.
10:22 – Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule
25:15 – DOT telegraphs regulatory plans for the coming year
40:23 – States impose taxes on electric vehicles
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Shiawassee County Truck Show in Corunna, Mich., Aug. 2-3. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA holds its third and final listening session dedicated to the safety fitness determination process. U.S. Senators hold a hearing on electric vehicles. And two states eye changes to their tolling systems.
Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted an exemption to yet another carrier regarding driver trainees – and OOIDA has some real concerns. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains what’s happening there and discusses the latest on predatory towing at the federal level.
DOT telegraphs regulatory plans for the coming year
The U.S. Department of Transportation is planning to be very busy over the next year – and unfortunately, a considerable amount of that attention is going to fall on truck drivers. That includes speed limiters, broker transparency and more. That story and many more are part of the latest issue of Land Line Magazine. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of the magazine staff join the program to offer a preview of the August/September issue.
States impose taxes on electric vehicles
Most states are looking for new sources of highway funding, with many turning to an obvious, untapped source: electric and hybrid vehicles. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmakers issue a statement in support of under-21 truck drivers.