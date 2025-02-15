Contact Us

Podcast: Analysis – Driver shortage report falls short

February 14, 2025

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins us to offer some analysis of a new report claiming a truck driver shortage. Also, a husband and wife who share life on and off the road offer some tips to keep things running smoothly. Then, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And we’ll hear how cargo thieves are evolving, using new methods and targeting different cargo from Danny Ramon of Overhaul.

0:00 – Analysis – Driver shortage report falls short

09:46 – Team drivers offer tips for success

24:24 – Roses and Razzberries

39:23 – Cargo thieves are trying new tricks

Analysis – Driver shortage report falls short

No matter how many times it’s struck down, the “driver shortage” narrative seems to keep popping up. A new report claims there’s currently a shortage of 24,000 truck drivers. Andrew King, director of operations for the OOIDA Foundation, joins Land Line Now to refute the numbers and the report itself.

Team drivers offer tips for success

A husband and wife who share life both on and off the road are telling their story. Steve and Gina Jones are team drivers, and they have some tips and tricks to keep things running smoothly.

Roses and Razzberries

From a group of inmates who helped save a trucker whose rig had rolled over to a truck stop chain that closed some iconic restaurants, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Cargo thieves are trying new tricks

The cargo theft problem shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon – and to make matters worse, the criminals seem to be evolving, using new methods and targeting different cargo. Land Line Magazine’s Ryan Witkowski catches up with Danny Ramon of Overhaul for his take.

