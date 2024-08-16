Contact Us

Podcast: AI and predatory towing – OOIDA says remember truckers when crafting regulations

August 16, 2024

OOIDA’s Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh discuss the Association’s efforts to fight for truckers on issues such as AI and predatory towing. Also, OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops sends some needed supplies to benefit homeless veterans through the Veterans Community Project in St. Louis. And truckers who have long parked their rigs at home are fighting a new ban on the practice in two Florida towns. We’ll talk with one of them.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – AI and predatory towing: OOIDA says remember truckers when crafting regulations

25:10 – Truckers For Troops lends a hand to homeless vets in St. Louis

40:08 – Truckers fight towns’ ban on parking at home

OOIDA exec outlines challenges facing small-business truckers at freight coalition conference. Canadian government has no plans to intervene in looming rail strike. And safety concerns aside, robotaxis can be quite annoying too, as one neighborhood recently found out.

AI and predatory towing: OOIDA says remember truckers when crafting regulations

OOIDA’s mission has been the same since the start – fighting for the rights of all truckers. And there’s been a lot to fight about in recent months. President and CEO Todd Spencer and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh swing by Studio A to highlight the Association’s efforts to make sure truckers are considered when regulators craft regulations on artificial intelligence and predatory towing. Pugh also tells Land Line Now about his recent trip to Washington, D.C., to testify before a Congressional subcommittee.

Truckers for Troops lends a hand to homeless vets in St. Louis

The Veterans Community Project continues to expand. The organization that provides homes and services for vets in need opened up a new location in St. Louis late last year. OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops program recently stopped by with a check and goods as an extension of gratitude for our nation’s veterans.

Truckers fight towns' ban on parking at home

Over the years, we’ve reported several times on communities that have prevented truckers from parking their rigs at their homes. One recent example is in Florida, where two communities – Loxahatchee and The Acreage – changed their rules after many years. Now, some of those truckers are fighting back – and it’s been a struggle.

