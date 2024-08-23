Contact Us

Podcast: Agency warns of dangers of using marijuana and driving

August 23, 2024

A wreck involving a truck and a teen driver spurred the NTSB to issue a safety alert about the dangers of marijuana use while driving. Also, the U.S. DOT is leaning into something called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X technology. So what the heck is it? We’ll explain. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about several issues from truckers, and high on the list is a decline in the number of tradesmen, including diesel mechanics.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Agency issues warning about dangers of using marijuana and driving

25:10 – What is V2X technology, and why does it matter to you?

40:08 – Shrinking number of diesel mechanics a concern

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California Trucking Association bows out of the AB5 legal battle, but the fight continues for OOIDA. Canada’s rail work stoppage is forced to come to an end. And if you play the lottery, a Massachusetts store might be your ticket to winning.

Agency issues warning about dangers of using marijuana and driving

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert regarding the dangers of marijuana for teenage drivers. The incident that prompted that alert was a collision caused by a teen driver – one involving a large truck. Dr. Robert Molloy, the director of the office of highway safety at the NTSB, joins Land Line Now to tell us more about the alert and the issue overall.

What is V2X technology, and why does it matter to you?

The U.S. DOT is leaning into something called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X technology. So what the heck is it? Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to explain before delving into other headlines of the week, from growing support for some trucking-related bills in Congress to those new cross-border freight numbers that suggest something new may be happening on the southern border.

Shrinking number of diesel mechanics a concern

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about a number of issues from truckers, and high on the list is a decline in the number of tradesmen for vital jobs, including diesel mechanics.

