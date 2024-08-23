Podcast: Agency warns of dangers of using marijuana and driving

A wreck involving a truck and a teen driver spurred the NTSB to issue a safety alert about the dangers of marijuana use while driving. Also, the U.S. DOT is leaning into something called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X technology. So what the heck is it? We’ll explain. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about several issues from truckers, and high on the list is a decline in the number of tradesmen, including diesel mechanics.

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert regarding the dangers of marijuana for teenage drivers. The incident that prompted that alert was a collision caused by a teen driver – one involving a large truck. Dr. Robert Molloy, the director of the office of highway safety at the NTSB, joins Land Line Now to tell us more about the alert and the issue overall.

The U.S. DOT is leaning into something called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X technology. So what the heck is it? Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to explain before delving into other headlines of the week, from growing support for some trucking-related bills in Congress to those new cross-border freight numbers that suggest something new may be happening on the southern border.

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about a number of issues from truckers, and high on the list is a decline in the number of tradesmen for vital jobs, including diesel mechanics.

