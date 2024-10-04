Podcast: Advice for staying fit while on the road

Truckstop is offering truckers some advice for staying fit while working in this particular profession – something quite difficult to do. Also, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh testifies before a congressional committee, and a consumer protection agency speaks out on lease-purchase plans. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says some of the truckers visiting the Spirit are talking about whether it would be good for the feds to economically regulate trucking once again.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The strike at three dozen ports along the East and Gulf Coasts is over. The unemployment rate for the trucking industry ticks up. And the general manager of a truck stop is honored for saving a trafficking victim.

Advice for staying fit while on the road

Staying fit while working as a professional truck driver can be quite difficult. It’s no secret the job is notoriously rough on the body. That’s why Truckstop recently posted a blog dedicated to simple exercises for staying fit on the road. Physical therapist Justin Coleman put it together. He joins Land Line Now to discuss the topic, along with Brent Hutto, Truckstop’s chief relationship officer.

OOIDA’s Pugh tells Congress regulation has become dysfunctional

From a statement to Congress about how dysfunctional regulation has become to how a consumer protection agency is affecting a discussion about lease-purchase plans, the latest issue of Land Line Magazine covers the current issues in trucking. The magazine’s Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer stop by with a preview.

Some in trucking pine for the old days of economic regulation

One thing we’ve heard plenty of times in trucking is the phrase, “Well, back in the old days …” And in fact, back in those days, trucking was an entirely different kind of industry, with a level of economic regulation entirely foreign to folks who joined the industry in the past 20 years. But OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says some still pine for those old days.

